'You don't know what you're doing': Brad Pitt accused Angelina Jolie of 'ruining this family' during 2016 private jet flight

A 53-page FBI report, which has been heavily redacted, has claimed Brad Pitt allegedly told Angelina Jolie one of her children "looked like a f****** Columbine kid", and he is alleged to have said she was "ruining this family" during a 2016 private jet flight.