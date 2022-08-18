Google Workers Sign Petition Demanding Abortion Protections and Data Privacy

NPR reports that nearly 650 Google employees have signed a petition requesting the tech giant to safeguard location data and search history pertaining to abortion.

The demands come as advocates fear law enforcement may soon utilize such data to prosecute anyone seeking an abortion in states that no longer allow it following the reversal of Roe v.

Wade.

NPR reports that Facebook recently provided private messages between a mother and daughter to Nebraska law enforcement agencies that were looking into an abortion case.

If Google or Facebook or any tech company wants to present the face of being a compassionate company and an ally for people that need reproductive health care or gender affirming health care, then they need to back that up in their actions by protecting privacy, Bambi Okugawa, Alphabet Workers' Union spokesperson, via NPR.

There are situations where a woman could die if she does not receive certain healthcare services.

It's on the shoulders of tech companies to do what they can to protect them, Bambi Okugawa, Alphabet Workers' Union spokesperson, via NPR.

NPR reports that Google recently said it automatically deletes data about users who visit locations such as abortion clinics.

The employees are also seeking travel benefits for contract staff who have to go out-of-state to receive abortion services.

It's very fair for us as a union to say you should provide to contractors — security staff and vendors — the same benefits that we get, Bambi Okugawa, Alphabet Workers' Union spokesperson, via NPR