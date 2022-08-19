CTP S03E21: She-Hulk Sh1tshow, RIP Liz Cheney & Brian Stelter's Careers, Trump, Biden, Etc.
TONIGHT&apos;S SHOW: Jase and Jon are in full force tonight!

She-Hulk arrives in all its woke glory!

Ezra Miller&apos;s weak apology to save his career, DC makes Batman bisexual, Marvel makes Deadpool Pregnant, we&apos;ll discuss Better Call Saul, the end of an era, and the end of the era that is Brian Stelter and Liz Cheney&apos;s careers.

Monkeypox officially goes STD, Nexus Mods goes woke, Mark Zuckerberg&apos;s Metaverse fail, and the adult film star that&apos;s willing to sleep with all these losers out here!

All this and more!