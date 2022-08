Munawar Faruqui's show successful in Hyderabad amid threats by BJP leader | Oneindia news *News

Ace comedian Munawar Faruqui successfully performed on Saturday in Hyderabad amid heavy deployment of security at the venue.

Munawar's show 'Dongri To Nowhere' at Shilpa Kala Vedika in the city’s Madhapur turned into a police fortress as heavy police deployment was seen both inside and outside the hall where Munawar was performing.

BJP legislator T Raja Singh had threatened to disrupt the event but was effectively confined to his house by the police.

#MunawarFaruqui #Hyderabad #DongriToNowhere