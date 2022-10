Now Larry the Cat gives Liz Truss the cold shoulder

Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office Larry the Cat gets in on the act as Liz Truss hosts Danish PM Mette Frederiksen at Number 10.

Larry stands alongside the two prime ministers for their traditional photo op on the steps of 10 Downing Street, but then quickly walks away as Ms Truss tries to stroke him.

Report by Blairm.

