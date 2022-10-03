Kevin Spacey Headed to Federal Court Over Alleged 1986 Sexual Assault

Kevin Spacey , Headed to Federal Court , Over Alleged 1986 Sexual Assault.

On October 6, the civil trial against Kevin Spacey for the alleged sexual assault of a then-teenage Anthony Rapp is set to begin.

NBC reports that a jury will hear the case in downtown Manhattan at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

In September of 2020, Rapp filed a lawsuit against Spacey.

In the lawsuit, Rapp alleged that Spacey sexually assaulted the then-14-year-old actor at a Manhattan party in 1986.

NBC reports that the trial is expected to focus on Rapp's claims of battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Spacey has denied the allegations by Rapp.

The trial will be overseen by District Judge Lewis A.

Kaplan, who was nominated to the court in 1994 by President Bill Clinton.

Kaplan has previously overseen several notable cases, including one regarding detainees at Guantanamo Bay and another over organized crime in New York.

On June 6, Kaplan rejected Spacey's request for the lawsuit to be dismissed and said the Oscar-winning actor must stand trial.

Spacey is also facing charges of , sexually assaulting three men , in the United Kingdom.

The Associated Press reported that Spacey's U.K. trial is expected to start on June 6, 2023