Dame Angela Lansbury: 'Murder, She Wrote' star dies at 96

Dame Angela Lansbury, the star of Murder, She Wrote, has died at the age of 96.

Her family confirmed she died in her sleep at her Los Angeles home just five days before her 97th birthday.

Report by Burnsla.

