Alex Jones Has To Pay Sandy Hook Families $965 Million, Jury Says

Reuters reports that a Connecticut jury made the determination on Oct.

12.

This is the second multimillion-dollar verdict against the Infowars founder in a little over two months.

The jury of the other case, brought in Austin, Texas, ordered Jones to pay $49.3 million to Sandy Hook parents.

Both verdicts came after Jones falsely claimed that actors faked the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting so that the government would have reason to take Americans' guns.

That shooting left 20 children and six staff members dead.

Every single one of these families (was) drowning in grief, and Alex Jones put his foot right on top of them, Chris Mattei, attorney for Sandy Hook families, via Reuters.

Jones has since acknowledged that the shooting was real but refused to apologize to the families who were part of the Connecticut case while calling out his "liberal" critics.

Reuters reports that Jones' attorneys hope to significantly reduce most of the Texas payout before a judge approves it.

They assert that the verdict is excessive under Texas law.