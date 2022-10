Elon Musk takes U-turn , says will keep funding Starlink to Ukraine | Oneindia news * news

On saturday ,15 October 2022 Retracting from his stance of not being able to afford the Starlink internet service in Ukraine, Elon Musk said his rocket company SpaceX will keep funding the services despite losses, citing the need for good deeds.

