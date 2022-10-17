Hearing Aids Are Now Available Over the Counter in the US

Hearing Aids Are Now Available , Over the Counter in the US.

Beginning Oct.

17, adults in the U.S. who experience either mild to moderate hearing loss can buy the devices over the counter.

It is the first time since the advent of hearing aids that they can be purchased without a prescription.

Experts say that this day has been a long time coming.

We’ve been working for years for affordable and accessible hearing health care, Barbara Kelley, Hearing Loss Association of America, via CNN.

Other experts expressed joy over the development, which follows an executive order signed by President Joe Biden in July.

I have a big smile on my face right now, Dr. Frank Lin, Cochlear Center for Hearing and Public Health, via CNN.

Because of the technology at the time, the only way for hearing aids to be safe and effective is if they were programmed and fitted and professionally adjusted by a licensed provider, Dr. Frank Lin, Cochlear Center for Hearing and Public Health, via CNN.

But the market and that technology has changed dramatically, Dr. Frank Lin, Cochlear Center for Hearing and Public Health, via CNN.

Now, the increase in competition means that hearing aid prices are likely to drop significantly.

This will allow companies like Samsung, Apple, Google – companies that are already making innovative earbuds – they can now enter the market.

, Dr. Frank Lin, Cochlear Center for Hearing and Public Health, via CNN.

They really couldn’t before, Dr. Frank Lin, Cochlear Center for Hearing and Public Health, via CNN.

Some models available in stores such as Walgreens and Best Buy are already priced as low as $200 per pair.

Some models available in stores such as Walgreens and Best Buy are already priced as low as $200 per pair.

That is a significant decrease from the $2000 per ear average that prescribed and fitted devices often require.

Nearly one in eight adults in the U.S. experience some significant level of hearing loss