China's XI Jinping Is Poised For Unprecedented Third Term as President

China's XI Jinping Is Poised For, Unprecedented Third Term , as President.

President Xi Jinping will be granted the third term this week at the National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.

Held in Beijing, the Congress happens only twice a decade.

During the opening speech on Oct.

16, Xi maintained China's stance on a number of issues that are contentious with the West.

We must strengthen our sense of hardship, adhere to the bottom-line thinking, be prepared for danger in times of peace, prepare for a rainy day, , Xi Jinping, President of China, via NBC News.

... and be ready to withstand major tests of high winds and high waves, Xi Jinping, President of China, via NBC News.

Analysts noted Xi's confidence as the Congress has unfolded.

He’s confident in terms of his control over the party, control over the direction of policy, Richard McGregor, Lowy Institute, via NBC News.

Whether he’s confident over the economy and the impact of Covid-19, who knows, Richard McGregor, Lowy Institute, via NBC News.

Xi's continued leadership is positive for some state-sponsored analysts who focus on China's burgeoning GDP.

For the last 10 years under the leadership of President Xi, China has taken big strides forward, Wang Huiyao, Center for China and Globalization, via NBC News.

Those achievements have certainly strengthened the president’s leadership, Wang Huiyao, Center for China and Globalization, via NBC News.

However, Xi's grip on power spells disaster for civil rights in the nation for others.

It’s devastating, especially for someone who was born in the 1980s, because we grew up in a country that was becoming more prosperous and more liberalized, Yaqiu Wang, Human Rights Watch, via NBC News.

You felt things were getting better, people felt empowered and felt a sense of pride, Yaqiu Wang, Human Rights Watch, via NBC News