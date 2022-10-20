Austin Nola Bests His Little Brother Aaron as Padres Even NLCS in Game 2
Austin Nola Bests His Little Brother Aaron as Padres Even NLCS in Game 2

San Diego Padres' Austin Nola got the best of his little brother, Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola, in an 8-5 Padres win.

The Game 2 win evened the series.