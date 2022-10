Kemi Badenoch: ‘Party needs to find leader to unite behind’

International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch says the Conservative Party “needs to find a leader to unite behind”, when asked by a reporter whether she would be throwing her hat into the ring to become the UK’s next prime minister.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn