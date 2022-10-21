Taylor Swift Releases 7 More Songs Hours After Dropping ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift Releases 7 More Songs , Hours After Dropping ‘Midnights’.

Swift debuted her 10th studio album, 'Midnights,' early on Oct.

21 and took to social media to describe it to fans.

'Pitchfork' reports that just three hours later, she released seven more songs.

Those tracks have been dubbed the "3am Edition," which Swift explained on social media.

Three of the songs, "The Great War," "High Infidelity" and "Would've, Could've, Should've," feature the National's Aaron Dessner.

Jack Antonoff helped with the other four songs as well as the entirety of 'Midnights.'.

Contributors on the full-length album include Lana Del Rey, Zoë Kravitz, Joe Alwyn, Jahaan Sweet and more.

