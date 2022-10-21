Pfizer To Increase US COVID Vaccine Price to $110–$130 per Dose

Reuters reports that Pfizer executive Angela Lukin made the announcement on Oct.

20.

.

The new price range, which is nearly quadruple the current cost, will go into effect when the government's purchase program expires.

Currently, the U.S. government pays Pfizer/BioNTech $30 per dose.

Lukin expects that those who have either private or government-paid insurance will be able to continue to receive the vaccine at little or no cost.

We are confident that the U.S. price point of the COVID-19 vaccine reflects its overall cost effectiveness and ensures the price will not be a barrier for access for patients, Angela Lukin, Pfizer executive, via Reuters.

According to the CDC, the updated cost will be in line with other adult vaccinations.

For example, hepatitis and shingles vaccines range from $13 to over $200.

Reuters reports that since the COVID vaccine is no longer being administered in an "emergency" setting, demand isn't as high.

Experts predict demand will soon be comparable to other annual vaccinations such as flu shots.

Reuters reports that since COVID boosters have been updated to target Omicron strains, roughly 14.8 million Americans got boosted during the first six weeks of the rollout