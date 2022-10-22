The Evisceration of the Bill of Rights

In today's edition of "Physician on a Mission," Dr. James Veltmeyer explores the history of America's Bill of Rights and analyzes how that constitutional guarantor of our personal freedoms and liberties has held up over the last 250 years.

Sadly, he demonstrates that the central government in Washington has all but eviscerated the basic freedoms enshrined by the Founders in our Constitution, including wholesale attacks on the First, Fourth, and Tenth Amendments and ongoing attacks on the Second Amendment and several of the others as well, stripping Americans of their God-given rights in a manner that would make King George III blush.