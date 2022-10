Andrew Stephenson on why Boris should be the next PM

Andrew Stephenson says Boris Johnson has the support of the Party and is "someone who has a proven track record of delivery" after "delivering Brexit", the Covid vaccine roll out and leading the support for Ukraine.

Mr Stepehnson also says the upcoming Partygate conduct hearings won't be an issue in Johnson's premiership as he's already apologised for his mistakes.

Report by Czubalam.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn