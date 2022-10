Step Up 3: Christina Milian's kids LOVE 'AM to PM'

Christina Milian is now starring in the brand new Step Up 3 series, directed by Holly Sorensen.

She replaced the late Naya Rivera after her tragic death in 2020.

Christina filmed it heavily pregnant and said her kids love her old music videos!

Report by Jonesl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn