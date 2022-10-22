The Legendary Dosa Man of NYC | Street Food Icons

Thiru Kumar, AKA the Dosa Man, has been running NY Dosas, a food cart in Greenwich Village's Washington Square Park, since 2001.

His dosas-which are made from fermented rice and lentils, and stuffed with potatoes, vegetables and spicy sauces-have become an international phenomenon.

Thiru grew up in Sri Lanka and learned to make South Indian recipes as a child.

After he immigrated to the United States in the 90s, he made it his life's work to sell affordable, fresh and vegan dosas to NYU students, professors and other passerby's.