NYYC American Magic PATRIOT Day 10 Summary

The American Magic programme continued at pace today out in a blustery Pensacola Bay that served up consistent breeze peaking at 16 knots and 2-3 feet swells that Patriot made light work of.

With the helming combination of Tom Slingsby and Paul Goodison, the American team representing the New York Yacht Club had Patriot on rails from the beginning of the session executing perfect self-take-offs and hitting speeds approaching 40 knots.