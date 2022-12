Mick Lynch announces more RMT strikes over Christmas

Mick Lynch has announced RMT members will stage an extra strike on Network Rail from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on December 27 and next week's strikes will go ahead.

RMT's General Secretary says the situation is "unfortunate" but that the union "remains open for discussion" with the train companies concerned.

Report by Brooksl.

