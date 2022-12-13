13 Dec. 2001: The day Indian Parliament was stunned by wave of terror |Oneindia News*Explainer

13 December…2001.

That was a day which had brought India and Pakistan very, very close to a real war.

The armies of both nations were on the highest alert and on standby.

On this very day, the temple of Indian democracy i.e the Parliament of India was attacked.

India’s then PM… Atal Bihari Vajpayee had compared this assault to the September 11 attacks in the US that had happened only three months back in 2001.In this video, we bring to you the story of that fateful day.

