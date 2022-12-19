Mother speaks about berating health secretary during visit

The mother of a three-year-old girl who suffers from cystic fibrosis says she wants to be a "voice for my daughter, the nurses, the doctors and for the (health) service" after she challenged Steve Barclay during a visit to a hospital in south London.

Sarah Pinnington-Auld says she was "incredibly nervous" after telling the health secretary that staff at King's College Hospital staff were being "worked to the bone".

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn