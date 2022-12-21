House Committee Votes To Release Redacted Trump Tax Returns

CBS News reports that the House Ways and Means Committee voted 24-16 on Dec.

20 to release the records.

Portions of six years of Trump's tax returns will be made available to the public.

Democrats pointed to the fact that nine of the last 10 presidents, the exception being Trump, released their tax returns.

The idea that somebody is making millions of dollars and can get away without paying their taxes by avoiding — in an unprecedented way — their tax liability, while single moms who are trying to take care of their kids are being audited, is absolutely unacceptable, Democratic Rep.

Mike Thompson, via statement.

Means Committee chair Richard Neal said it will take a "few days" since sensitive information must first be redacted.

Neal also called for legislation that would force presidents to submit to annual audits of their taxes.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi agreed and called on the House to quickly take up the legislation since Republicans will gain control of the chamber in January.

Republican Rep.

Kevin Brady called the decision "a dangerous new political weapon that overturns decades of privacy protections for average taxpayers in the era of political targeting.".

CBS News reports that a 2020 'New York Times' article found that Trump only paid $750 in federal taxes in 2017 and 2018