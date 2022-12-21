AI Will 'Decide the Winners of the Second Space Race'

Artificial intelligence (AI) is now used in a wide range of fields from healthcare to autonomous vehicles.

'Forbes' reports that AI's inevitable role in warfare is likely to determine who will dominate the coming information age.

The United States Army has Project Linchpin, which is responsible for laying the groundwork for AI tech to be integrated into intelligence, cyber and electronic warfare.

The U.S. Air Force has several projects aimed at the automation of tasks normally handled by humans.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has launched the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office to keep pace with international competitors.

However, 'Forbes' reports that China, the current leader in AI publications and research patents globally, has made enormous investments to assert its AI dominance.

Simultaneously, China's ambitious space program is on track to surpass the U.S. space program within the next decade, according to 'Forbes.'.

AI and machine learning technologies offer an unprecedented advantage in space warfare, utilizing algorithms that continuously learn and adapt.

Kunal Mehra, the president of SSCI in Boston, says that AI and related critical technologies... .

... “promise rapid decision speeds, dramatically improved systems collaboration and enhanced resiliency.” .

According to 'Forbes,' artificial intelligence , "will ultimately decide the winners of the second Space Race."