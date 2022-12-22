Here Are Some of the Best Restaurant Dishes of 2022

'The New York Times' compiled a list of its writers' and editors' favorite dishes across the country.

Here are some of the highlights.

Oxtails at Sambou's African Kitchen in Jackson, Mississippi.

Fried Whole Huachinango at Tet a Tet in Los Angeles, California.

Crab Claws at Mosquito Supper Club in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Fried Green Tomato BLT at the Tomato Place in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

Celeriac Schnitzel at Apteka in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Breakfast Tacos at Maria's Cafe in San Antonio, Texas.

Grilled Oysters at HaiSous in Chicago, Illinois.

Palacsinta at Agi's Counter in New York City, New York.

Pizza Bianca at Pizzeria Sei in Los Angeles, California.

Khichdi at Vrindavan in Frisco, Texas