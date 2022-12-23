Paris shooting: Three killed after 'gunman opens fire in cultural centre and hairdressing salon'

The police said a person had been arrested and asked the citizens to avoid the area in the French capital's 10th district near Montmartre.
Prosecutors said they were looking into a possible racist motive for the attack in central Paris on Friday (December 23) after a..
A 69-year-old gunman opened fire at a Kurdish cultural centre and a hairdressing salon in central Paris on Friday, killing three..