King Charles addresses the nation in his first ever Christmas Message

King Charles III has used his first Christmas speech to pay tribute to his late mother and thanked the public for their messages of support following her passing earlier this year.
Britain’s new monarch has evoked memories of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he broadcast his first Christmas message as..
Charles spoke about the “great anxiety and hardship” experienced by many trying to “pay their bills and keep their families..