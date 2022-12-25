King Charles salutes late Queen and public workers in his first Christmas message

Britain’s new monarch has evoked memories of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he broadcast his first Christmas message as monarch in a speech that also paid tribute to the “selfless dedication” of the country's public service workers.
Britain’s new monarch has evoked memories of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he broadcast his first Christmas message as monarch in a speech that also paid tribute to the “selfless dedication” of the country's public service workers.
King Charles III thanked the public for their support following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
Charles spoke about the “great anxiety and hardship” experienced by many trying to “pay their bills and keep their families..