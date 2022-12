Covid in India: 2nd BF.7 case detected within 2 days| Oneindia News *News

2nd case of Omicron BF.7 variant detected in India, two cases in two days; CBI arrests Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI Bank money laundering case; Kashmiri pandits hold a protest in Jammu against the govt over the issue of rehabilitation; Fog engulfs North India, visibility dips to zero in some places #Covid #CovidIndia #BF.7Omicron