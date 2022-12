India: BF.7 variant behind the sudden surge in China Covid cases found | Oneindia News *News

The much feared Omicron BF.7 variant has left China in turmoil once again.

The country has reported 3 confirmed cases of the BF.7 variant so far.

The first case of BF.7 in India was detected in October by Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre.

So far, two cases have been reported from Gujarat while one case has been reported from Odisha, according to to the official sources.

Let us know more about this variant which once again left the world scared.

