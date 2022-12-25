China Covid-19 Surge: Blood shortage in hospitals across the country | Oneindia News *News

China which has witnessed a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases after it relaxed its Zero Covid policy is now facing a shortage of blood in hospitals across the country.
#ChinaCovid #ZeroCovidpolicy #Chinesevaccine
China which has witnessed a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases after it relaxed its Zero Covid policy is now facing a shortage of blood in hospitals across the country.
#ChinaCovid #ZeroCovidpolicy #Chinesevaccine
The surge of infections in China once again had left the people scared but now the frequency of spread of the new Omicron variant..
As China starts to open itself after lifting its Zero-Covid policy, experts believe that the sudden surge of the deadly virus can..