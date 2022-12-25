China Covid-19 Surge: Blood shortage in hospitals across the country | Oneindia News *News
China which has witnessed a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases after it relaxed its Zero Covid policy is now facing a shortage of blood in hospitals across the country.

