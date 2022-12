Covid In China: Covid quarantine for foreign arrivals to end in China | Oneindia News *International

Despite all the struggles due to the rising cases of Covid, China, on Monday announced that starting Jan 8th, 2023, travelers will no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland.

The forthcoming shift follows an abrupt relaxation this month in domestic Covid controls.

The changes end the bulk of the most restrictive measures that China had imposed for nearly three years under its zero-Covid policy.

