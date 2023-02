Teachers strike to go ahead but there's hope, says union

The NEU joint general secretary says teachers' strikes will go ahead on Wednesday, after "there was no movement from the government" during talks with the education secretary on Monday.

Yet Kevin Courtney says there was "a hint towards the end that there can be further meetings", and that the union "hope" this could mean further strike dates are called off.

Report by Wardl.

