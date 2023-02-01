Thousands of workers strike on biggest day of industrial action for a decade

Hundreds of thousands of public sector workers went out on strike across the UK on Wednesday 1st February in the largest single day of industrial action since November 2011.

Up to half a million people joined picket lines as the dispute between the government and unions over pay rumbles on.

Schoolteachers, university lecturers, civil servants, rail staff and bus drivers, and Border Force staff at ports and airports all walked out today, with firefighters and NHS workers planning action in the coming weeks.

Report by Jonesia.

