Epsom: Pupil’s parent remembers seven-year-old Lettie

The seven-year-old daughter of Epsom College headteacher Emma Pattison has been described as “kind” and “beautiful”.

Ms Pattison, her husband George, and daughter Lettie were found dead on the grounds of the prestigious Surrey private school early on Sunday morning.

Tom Quinn, the father of one of Lettie’s friends, says: “We just can’t get our head around how this has happened.” Report by Jonesia.

