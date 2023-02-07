Police: man killed during chase was person of interest in Lakeland mass shooting

An undercover surveillance mission outside Winter Haven — involving officers from multiple departments — led to a car chase, carjacking, and an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

According to Sheriff Grady Judd, detectives from the Lakeland Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) were surveilling a home off Cooley Road in Eagle Lake on Monday and located a man they believed was involved in a mass shooting near downtown Lakeland on Jan.

30.

Judd said the man, who they identified as Alex Greene, 21, eventually jumped into a white Chevrolet Silverado and drove off.

A longtime captain with Lakeland Police chased Greene.