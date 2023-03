Tory Chair admits May elections will be 'challenging'

The Conservative Party chairman admits that it will be a "challenging set of elections" for the Tories in May this year.

Greg Hands also says he is "looking forward" to working with his new deputy, Lee Anderson, adding that the former Labour councillor will be "putting out the key conservative message backing Rishi Sunak as prime minister." Report by Wardl.

