Kevin Durant Is Reportedly Traded to the Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Is Reportedly Traded , to the Phoenix Suns.

Kevin Durant Is Reportedly Traded , to the Phoenix Suns.

ESPN reports that sources say the Brooklyn Nets traded Durant on Feb.

8.

According to ESPN, Durant's trade was reportedly for a package deal including "Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four unprotected future first-round picks.".

According to ESPN, Durant's trade was reportedly for a package deal including "Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four unprotected future first-round picks.".

According to ESPN, Durant's trade was reportedly for a package deal including "Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four unprotected future first-round picks.".

According to ESPN, Durant's trade was reportedly for a package deal including "Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four unprotected future first-round picks.".

The first-round draft picks will be for 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029.

A 2028 pick swap is also included.

The Suns will also acquire TJ Warren.

The deal follows Durant's second trade request in just eight months.

The deal follows Durant's second trade request in just eight months.

His departure marks the end of Brooklyn's attempt to capitalize on once having three superstars on their team, Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

His departure marks the end of Brooklyn's attempt to capitalize on once having three superstars on their team, Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

The three of them only played 16 games together.

Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb.

10 of last year.

Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb.

10 of last year.

Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Feb.

6.

Of this year.

Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Feb.

6.

Of this year.

ESPN reports that the Suns have never won a championship.

The franchise is reportedly hoping to change that with the Durant deal.