Burt Bacharach, Oscar-Winning Composer, Dead at 94

Burt Bacharach, , Oscar-Winning Composer, , Dead at 94.

CNN reports that Bacharach's death was confirmed by a family member.

The pop composer died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles.

Bacharach and longtime collaborator Hal David crafted dozens of pop hits during the 1950s and 1980s.

Some of them include "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head,' "Magic Moments," "Baby It's You,".

"What's New Pussycat?," "What the World Needs Now Is Love," "That's What Friends Are For" and many more.

'The Guardian' reports that throughout his career, Bacharach had 73 Top 40 hits in America and 52 in the U.K. Bacharach also wrote some of his biggest hits for movies, including 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' and 'Casino Royale.'.

Throughout the course of his career, Bacharach won six Grammys, three Oscars and the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

A multitude of artists took to social media to pay their respects upon news of his death