Health Concerns Grow Over Toxic Spill From Train Derailment in Ohio

Health Concerns Grow , Over Toxic Spill , From Train Derailment in Ohio.

NPR reports that health and environmental concerns are growing in East Palestine, Ohio, following a train derailment earlier this month that released toxic fumes.

On February 3, approximately 50 cars from a Norfolk Southern train derailed in Ohio, leading to a days-long fire in the area.

.

NPR reports that ten of the 50 derailed cars contained hazardous chemicals and combustible liquids that officials fear could trigger an explosion.

In response, residents of East Palestine were evacuated and on February 6, crews conducted a "controlled release" of the hazardous chemicals.

Since the evacuation order was lifted on February 8, residents have reported a burning sensation in their eyes, animals falling ill and a strong, lingering odor in the town.

Local officials claim that the air is safe to breathe and the water is still safe to drink in East Palestine.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has also insisted that it has not detected "any levels of concern" in the area as of February 13.

The same day, the EPA released a list of the toxic chemicals involved with the spill.

The list included ethylhexyl acrylate, which can cause respiratory problems, headaches and nausea in people exposed to it.

NPR reports that a chemical loaded on five of the cars is of particular concern.

Vinyl Chloride is a carcinogen that becomes a gas at room temperature.

NPR reports that a chemical loaded on five of the cars is of particular concern.

Vinyl Chloride is a carcinogen that becomes a gas at room temperature