Mike Pence to Fight Special Counsel Subpoena

Former Vice President Pence was recently subpoenaed to provide documents and testify as part of a DOJ special counsel investigation into the events of Jan.

6, 2021.

A source has confirmed to 'The Hill' that Pence plans to fight the subpoena.

.

He intends to assert that he does not have to comply since he was the former president of the Senate and therefore a member of the legislative branch.

Those circumstances would invoke the Constitution's "speech and debate" clause, protecting him from the subpoena.

.

'The Hill' reports that Pence's noncompliance could culminate in a legal battle in front of the Supreme Court.

In an interview with CBS News in November, Pence said Congress was not entitled to his testimony.

.

We have a separation of powers under the Constitution of the United States, Mike Pence, former U.S. vice president, via CBS News.

And I believe it would establish a terrible precedent for the Congress to summon a vice president of the United States to speak about deliberations that took place at the White House, Mike Pence, former U.S. vice president, via CBS News.

Pence is expected to announce in the next few months whether he will run for the nation's highest office in 2024