Pharrell Williams Is Louis Vuitton’s Next Men’s Designer

CNN reports that the French luxury fashion house announced on Feb.

14 that Pharrell will succeed Virgil Abloh as its men’s creative director.

.

Abloh died at the age of 41 in November 2021 after battling cancer.

Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome Pharrell Williams as its new Men’s Creative Director.

Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion – establishing himself as a cultural global icon over the past twenty years.

Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton's chairman and CEO also made a statement.

I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men's Creative Director, Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton's chairman and CEO, via Instagram.

His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter, Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton's chairman and CEO, via Instagram.

Pharrell is no stranger to fashion.

His personal style repeatedly turns heads, and he can often be seen at fashion shows.

In 2003, he co-founded Billionaire Boys Club.

He’s also collaborated with Chanel, Tiffany & Co., Moncler, Adidas and more.

Pharrell’s first collection for Louis Vuitton will debut during men’s fashion week in Paris in June 2024