Health minister says it's 'no coincidence' Sturgeon resigned

Health minister Neil O'Brien says he thinks it is “no coincidence that Nicola Sturgeon has resigned at this point when public services in Scotland are deteriorating”.

His comments come as Ms Sturgeon made a surprise announcement on Wednesday to say that she would be stepping down as First Minister of Scotland.

Report by Patelr.

