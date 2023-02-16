Alex Salmond: Sturgeon leaves independence strategy no further forward

Former First Minister Alex Salmond comments on the future of Scottish independence in the wake of Nicola Sturgeon’s surprise resignation, saying: “You wouldn’t say we’re further forward now than we were in 2014.

Support for independence at the back end of 2014 had risen to a majority, the SNP were riding at 56 per cent in the polls.

Nicola has kept the SNP ratings very high, but the key problem is that the clear strategy of how you get to independence has now hit a roadblock.” Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn