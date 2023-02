Sen. McConnell accuses President Biden of neglecting US defense and foreign policy strategies

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell accused President Biden of deemphasizing defense and foreign policy amid a serious of national security challenges facing the country, including the Chinese spy balloon program, the war in Ukraine, and the threat posed by Iran.

He says the president needs to speak to the American people about these issues, especially recent developments regarding the shooting down of aerial objects over the continental U.S.