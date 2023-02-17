‘Progress has been made’ on NI Protocol says DUP leader

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says “progress has been made" across a “range of issues”, but that there are still some areas where final agreement with the EU is still “outstanding”.

The MP adds: “We hope that that agreement can be reached… we want to see the final text of any agreement so that we can make our judgement calls.” The leader’s comments come as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is holding talks with Stormont leaders as speculation mounts that a deal on the protocol could be close.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn