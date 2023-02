Labour to PM: Ignore backbenchers, we'll vote with you on NI

Keir Starmer says Labour will vote with the government on a Northern Ireland Protocol deal so that Rishi Sunak "doesn't have to rely on his backbenchers".

The Labour leader says "national interest comes first", but questions whether the prime minister is "strong enough to get it through his own backbenches".

Report by Wardl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn