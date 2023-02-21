Putin Suspends Russia’s Participation in the New START Treaty

Associated Press reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin made the announcement on Feb.

21.

The treaty is the last nuclear arms control pact Russia has with the U.S. While making his announcement, Putin accused NATO and the U.S. of publicly declaring a desire to see Russia defeated in Ukraine.

He also said Russia should be ready to conduct nuclear weapons tests.

They want to inflict a ‘strategic defeat’ on us and try to get to our nuclear facilities at the same time, Vladimir Putin, Russian president, via state-of-the-nation address.

In this context, I have to declare today that Russia is suspending its participation in the Treaty on Strategic Offensive Arms, Vladimir Putin, Russian president, via state-of-the-nation address.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg addressed Putin's announcement, saying, , “with today’s decision on New START, full arms control architecture has been dismantled.”.

I strongly encourage Russia to reconsider its decision and respect existing agreements, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary-General, via statement.

Putin responded by calling the nuclear weapons of Britain and France into question since they aren't included in the pact.

They are also aimed against us.

They are aimed against Russia.

, Vladimir Putin, Russian president, via state-of-the-nation address.

Before we return to discussing the treaty, we need to understand what are the aspirations of NATO members Britain and France... , Vladimir Putin, Russian president, via state-of-the-nation address.

... and how we take it into account their strategic arsenals that are part of the alliance’s combined strike potential, Vladimir Putin, Russian president, via state-of-the-nation address