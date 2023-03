Labour on asylum cases: ‘Not clear what govt is proposing'

Shadow Housing Secretary Lisa Nandy says “it is not at all clear what the government is proposing”, in its bid to cut the soaring backlog of asylum cases.

The Labour MP’s comments come as it’s announced that thousands of asylum seekers will be sent Home Office questionnaires that could be used to decide their claims. Report by Patelr.

